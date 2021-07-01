Pedestrian struck earlier this week in Rochester still in critical condition; police hoping to contact his family

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 36-year-old man struck by a vehicle earlier this week remains in critical condition, and police are hoping to find his family.

Police said Thursday that Daniel Yel, of Rochester, was struck on June 29 in the area of 4th St. SE and 4th Ave. SE.

"We are having a difficult time identifying and contacting family members of Mr Yel, as such, Mr Yel’s family may not be aware that he was in an accident," police said.

The driver that struck Yel has been identified as Jonathan Cuenca, 22, of Rochester.