Pedestrian struck, 3 wounded by gunfire outside Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul police say it was a chaotic close to the Minnesota State Fair as a pedestrian was struck by a car and three men were wounded by gunfire.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 6:47 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say it was a chaotic close to the Minnesota State Fair as a pedestrian was struck by a car and three men were wounded by gunfire.

Authorities say an altercation broke out about 10:20 p.m. Monday outside a fair gate and a woman was hit by a vehicle. She's in critical condition at Regions Hospital.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says the driver of the car stopped, but people started beating his vehicle so he drove to another location and called authorities.

As officers were investigating the accident, several gunshots could be heard nearby. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Two other men soon showed up at Regions and United hospitals with gunshot wounds related to the incident.

