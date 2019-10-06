Clear

Pedestrian standing on Minnesota interstate dies when struck by 2 cars

The man was declared dead at the scene. The patrol says the pedestrian appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 11:38 AM

WYOMING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man who was standing in the middle of Interstate 35 in Wyoming, Minnesota was struck and killed by two cars.

The Star Tribune reports that the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says in its report the man was standing on the stripe dividing the two southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck first by a Toyota RAV4 SUV and then by a Toyota Camry.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The patrol says the pedestrian appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

No further details were released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Weekend weather forecast

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events