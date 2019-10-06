Pedestrian standing on Minnesota interstate dies when struck by 2 cars

WYOMING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man who was standing in the middle of Interstate 35 in Wyoming, Minnesota was struck and killed by two cars.
The Star Tribune reports that the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says in its report the man was standing on the stripe dividing the two southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck first by a Toyota RAV4 SUV and then by a Toyota Camry.
The man was declared dead at the scene. The patrol says the pedestrian appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
No further details were released.
