Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Pedestrian killed the morning of Christmas eve in southeastern Minnesota

Struck by a vehicle in Houston County.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOKAH, Minn. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened one Highway 16 near mile marker 282 on the western edge of Hokah. The pedestrian was struck around 10:33 am. The State Patrol is describing this as an active investigation and says the names of those involved will be released on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keep yourself safe this holiday

Image

Last recital of the decade

Image

Red Kettle Roundup

Image

Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

Image

Enjoying Mild Temperatures

Image

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Image

Winter break board games

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Community Events