Pedestrian killed the morning of Christmas eve in southeastern Minnesota

HOKAH, Minn. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Houston County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened one Highway 16 near mile marker 282 on the western edge of Hokah. The pedestrian was struck around 10:33 am. The State Patrol is describing this as an active investigation and says the names of those involved will be released on Thursday.
