Pedestrian killed in Owatonna collision

OWATONNA, Minn. – A vehicle/pedestrian collision killed one person Tuesday in Owatonna.

Police say Jerome Schnorenberg, 74 of Owatonna, was driving south on Elm Avenue when he turned west onto Main Street around 4:30 pm and hit Lanny Huemann, 79 of Owatonna, as he was crossing the road.

Huemann was taken to the Owatonna Hospital and later flown to St. Marys in Rochester where he died from his injuries.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this incident but it remains under investigation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.