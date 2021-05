OELWEIN, Iowa – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV in Fayette County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 5:55 pm Tuesday in the 100 block of 1st Street SW in Oelwein. A 2014 Ford Explorer was leaving a spot in a parking lot when it hit a 54-year-old Oelwein resident who was crouched down in front of the vehicle.

The names of the victim and the driver have not been released.