Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died

A man hit by a vehicle while walking on a Cerro Gordo county road has died.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:08 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man hit by a vehicle while walking on a Cerro Gordo county road has died.
Jason Garcia died Saturday, Mason City police said Tuesday.
Garcia was struck while walking in/on the 1700 block of S. Eisenhower Ave. at 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Garcia was treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa before he was life-flighted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The driver of the vehicle, Jay Paulsen, was charged with driving under suspension. The collision remains under investigation, according to police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events