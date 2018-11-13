Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man hit by a vehicle while walking on a Cerro Gordo county road has died.
Jason Garcia died Saturday, Mason City police said Tuesday.
Garcia was struck while walking in/on the 1700 block of S. Eisenhower Ave. at 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Garcia was treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa before he was life-flighted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The driver of the vehicle, Jay Paulsen, was charged with driving under suspension. The collision remains under investigation, according to police.
