Pedestrian hit in Charles City parking lot

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A pedestrian was struck in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.
The Charles City Police Department says Rhonda A. Christensen, 69 of Charles City, was backing out of a parking space in the 200 block of 11th Street when she hit someone walking through the lot.
Police say the unidentified pedestrian was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
This accident happened around 2:30 pm.
