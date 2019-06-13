Clear

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Rochester

Happened Thursday afternoon near Target South.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with a car/pedestrian collision.

A witness says a teenage boy was hit by a car near the Target store on Maine Ave SE in Rochester just after 1:30 pm. The witness says there was a thud and screams and the car windshield was broken.

