Peal alerts issued for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa

Co-op members asked to reduce use of electricity.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Three energy cooperatives are issuing peak alerts for Tuesday.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are asking members to reduce energy usage between 5 and 8 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will also be affected from about 5 to 11:30 pm. Depending on conditions, another peak alert may be issued for Wednesday.

The cooperatives are suggesting lowering thermostats to 68 degrees, running the dishwasher or doing launder later in the evening, using a microwave instead of an oven to cook dinner, and hold off on turning on televisions or gaming systems.

The electric cooperatives say each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in demand on the power grids.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.

