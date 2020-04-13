Clear
Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create COVID-19 models

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, Monday, April 6, 2020. (Oliva Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

A contract shows the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa College of Public Health didn’t reach a formal agreement to work together to create Iowa-specific pandemic models until April 7.

Apr 13, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Experts working to develop models to help Iowa public health officials predict and manage the coronavirus pandemic are racing against time.

The agreement calls for the college to produce predictive models within two weeks of receiving the department’s coronavirus data, or on another mutually agreed upon schedule.

The goal of the models is to help Iowa public health officials and Gov. Kim Reynolds predict the severity of the outbreak and make decisions about specific mitigation strategies.

