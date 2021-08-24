Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of electric co-op members are being asked to save power Tuesday.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco are issuing a peak energy alert for 2 through 6 pm. All members are urged to reduce electrical usage until after 6 pm. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

The co-ops say ways to reduce use of electricity include setting air conditioners to 78 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Peak alerts are issued when extremely high demand is expected on the electric grid.