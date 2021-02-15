Peak alert issued for thousands of co-op members in North Iowa, SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Brutal cold is forcing a group of North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota cooperatives to issue a peak energy alert.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar have issued a peak alert from 5 to 8 pm Monday. Coop members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional power grid.

Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5 to 11 pm.

Ways to use less electricity include:

Setting the thermostat to 68 degrees

Wearing layers of clothing

Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook

No using televisions or gaming systems.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.