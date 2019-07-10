Peak alert issued for thousands of north Iowans and southern Minnesotans

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Peak alerts are being issued by four North Iowa/southern Minnesota energy cooperatives.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are asking members to reduce their use of electricity from 2 to 6 pm Wednesday, due to expected high demand on the Midwest Regional Power Grid.

Those enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 8 pm.

Steps co-op members can take include running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook dinner; not turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.

MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa.

People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.

Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Faribault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.