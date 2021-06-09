Peak alert issued for thousands of MN/IA co-op members

KIMT-TV NEWS – Four energy cooperatives serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are issuing a peak alert for Wednesday.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco are asking members to reduce their use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

Co-op members can conserve energy during this peak alert in several ways:

- Setting their air conditioner to 78o, especially if no one is home

- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

- Using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner

- Not turning on televisions or gaming systems.