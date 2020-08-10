Peak alert issued for thousands in North Iowa and SE MInnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak alert is being issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, Heartland Power Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative.

Co-op members are being asked to reduce use of electricity between 2 pm and 6 pm Monday. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

The co-ops say members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioner to 78 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.