Peak alert issued for tens of thousands in North Iowa/southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak alert has been issued by four North Iowa/southeastern Minnesota power cooperatives.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco are asking members to reduce their use of electricity between 2 pm and 6 pm Tuesday due to expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm pm.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves over 18,500 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.