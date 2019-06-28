Peak alert issued for southern Minnesota and North Iowa

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A peak energy alert is being issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative.

Due to expected high demand on the power grid, co-op members are being asked to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 8 pm.

The co-ops says electricity can be conserved by members setting their air conditioner to 78 degrees, especially if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and avoid turning on televisions or gaming systems.