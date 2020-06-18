Peak alert issued by North Iowa/SE Minnesota co-ops

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - A peak alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, Heartland Power Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative.

Due to high demand on the regional grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8pm.

Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioner to 78 degrees, especially if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and refrain from turning on televisions or gaming systems. Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid