Peak alert issued by North Iowa/southeastern Minnesota co-ops

A peak energy alert is being issued by four North Iowa/southeastern Minnesota cooperatives.

Members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm Thursday due to anticipated high power demand on the Midwest Regional Grid.

Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 8 pm.

The co-op says electricity can be conserved by raising your thermostat, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook dinner; and leaving televisions or gaming systems off.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Faribault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.