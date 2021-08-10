Peak alert issued by North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-ops

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert is being issued for thousands of co-op members in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 p and 6 pm Tuesday.

Members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

The co-ops say members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioner to 78o, especially if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.

A peak alert is issued when there is expected to be a high demand made on the regional electric grid.