Peak alert issued by North Iowa, SE Minnesota co-ops

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco.

Members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm Tuesday. Members enrolled in energy management strategies, also known as (load control, can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

The co-ops say members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioner to 78; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and refrain from turning on televisions or gaming systems.