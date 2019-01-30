Clear
Peak alert for thousands in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa

Co-op members asked to cut electric use.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Four utility cooperatives are issuing a peak alert through noon Thursday.

Heartland Power Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services are asking members to reduce their use of electricity. Those enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected until 8:45 pm Wednesday.

Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.

