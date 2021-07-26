Peak Alert issued to co-op members in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak alert is being issued for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar, and People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 2 pm Monday and continuing until 6 pm.

Co-op members enrolled in energy management strategies (load control) can expect to be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

Suggestions for cutting use of electricity include setting air conditioners to 78o degrees, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner, and leaving televisions or gaming systems off.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are members of Dairyland Power Cooperative which generates and transmits reliable electric power to 62 counties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois.