ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Four local co-ops are issuing peak alerts for Thursday evening.
Members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People's Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce usage of electricity between 5 and 8 pm due to expected high demand for electricity on the regional grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected until 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.
Related Content
- Peak alert issued for southern Minnesota and North Iowa
- Peak Alert issued in North Iowa/southern Minnesota
- 'Peak Alert' issued for northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Peak alert for North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Peak alert issued by North Iowa/southeastern Minnesota co-ops
- More peak alerts issued
- Peak alerts issued for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa
- Peak alert issued for Tuesday
- Winter peak alerts issued for thousands in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
- Peak alert for thousands in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa