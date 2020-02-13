Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Peak Alert issued in North Iowa/southern Minnesota

Thousands of co-op members asked to cut back on electric use.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:39 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Four local co-ops are issuing peak alerts for Thursday evening.

Members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People's Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce usage of electricity between 5 and 8 pm due to expected high demand for electricity on the regional grid.  Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected until 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -7° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Rochester
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -27°
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Rollover crash kills 2 on I90

Image

Luther College launches Rochester Semester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Reminders about frostbite

Image

Students thank their crossing guard

Image

SAW: Gabe Madsen

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X (10 pm show)

Image

Lourdes preps for section championship

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/12

Community Events