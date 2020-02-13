Peak Alert issued in North Iowa/southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Four local co-ops are issuing peak alerts for Thursday evening.

Members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People's Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce usage of electricity between 5 and 8 pm due to expected high demand for electricity on the regional grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected until 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.