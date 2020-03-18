Peacetime emergency declared in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Board of Commissioners has declared a peacetime emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning 8 am on Thursday and until 8 am on April 16, the following changes to county facilities and services will be in place:

COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER SERVICES

Mower County Government Center is closed to the public. There will be limited access to the Law Enforcement Center via use of the lobby phone.

Recorder’s Office 507-437-9493

• Passport processing is suspended

• Burning Permits will only be available by phone only

o Payment via credit card $21.50 ($20 & 1.50 service fee)

o Or payment via mail $20, permit will be emailed or mailed

• E-recording will continue as normal but all paper documents will be accepted by mail only and will be held for 2 days before processing.

o All paper documents will be mailed back.

Auditor-Treasurer’s Office 507-437-9535

• Birth and Death Certificates - Requests for certificates can be made by mailing the application to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. Forms are available on the “Vitals Information” page of the Auditor-Treasurer’s web page on the Mower County website. Signatures on the forms must be notarized. Fees can be paid by check or by credit card (2.5% convenience fee applies). Requests will be processed and certificates sent out by mail.

• Marriage Certificates – Requests will be accepted by phone or by mail. Payment can be made by phone or by mail. No notarizing of signature is necessary.

• Marriage Licenses – Please contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office to notify us of your completed online application. The A/T office will print out and mail the application to the couple. The application must be signed and signatures notarized and mailed back with payment to the Auditor-Treasurer’s office.

• Property Tax Payments – Payments can be mailed to the Auditor-Treasurer’s office. Taxpayers may want to call the Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 507-437-9535 to verify the tax amount due first. Tax payments can also be made over the phone by calling the Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 507-437-9535. A $1.50 service fee applies to e-check payments and a 2.5% convenience fee applies to credit card payments.

Assessor’s Office 507-437-9440

• Physical inspection of property for valuation purposes is suspended

• Homestead application processing on site will be suspended

The following services by phone or email:

• Valuation questions

• Requests for homestead applications (also available on-line)

• Questions regarding special programs

• Website information/subscriptions

Human Resources 507-437-9533

• Office is closed to the public

• Retiree health payments are to be mailed in

• Accepting applications via email or fax

Health and Human Services

• Lobby and service windows will be closed

• General number 507-437-9701 or 507-437-9700 Call for Food, Cash, Health Care Assistance, and public health

• Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinic visits will be done over the phone at 507-437-9799

• Child Support 507-437-9715

• Child Protection 507-437-9732 childprotection@co.mower.mn.us

• Adult Protection 507-437-9732 HCBS@co.mower.mn.us

Sheriff’s Department 507-434-9400

• Limited access to the lobby. Please use the lobby phone.

• All non-mandated services are discontinued including finger printing.

Veteran Services 507-434-2712

• Office is closed. Phone appointments only

• Non-essential transportation service is discontinued

OTHER MOWER COUNTY FACILITIES

MOWER COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER is closed to the general public. There will be limited access for court related business.*

Jail 507-437-9425

• Visitation will be moved to video only and will be available during normal visiting hours Tues – Fri 1:00 – 4:00 PM and Tues & Fri 6:00 – 8:00 PM. To schedule contact Reliance Telephone at 800-896-3201. Friends and family can also visit www.reliancetelephone.com for more information.

Probation 507-437-9454 stevek@co.mower.mn.us

• Bail studies as usual

• Limiting 72 hour holds/36 hour holds

• Probation services delivered by phone

• Pre-Trial by phone

• No group activity

• No in-house correctional programming

*Minnesota Third Judicial District Court 507-437-9465 Option 2 – call regarding what hearings are being heard and to determine if your business is essential and an appointment can be made.

• All jury trials currently underway will continue until the trial is complete.

• Depending on priority rating, some trials will proceed as scheduled and some will be suspended for 14 days.

• The Minnesota Judicial Branch has defined case priorities categories.

• Please contact the court for specific information on individual cases as noted above.

EXTENSION OFFICE

• Extension Office is closed to the public

• All 4-H activities are cancelled

• All Extension meetings are cancelled

PUBLIC WORKS / HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT / RECYCLING & HAZARDOUS WASTE FACILITY 507-437-7718

• Public Works Office is closed to the public

• Zoning permits and land use applications will be handled through the phone and email

o zoning@co.mower.mn.us

• Feedlot payments should be paid by check through the mail or feedlot operators can phone in credit card information.

• Feedlot registrations should be sent in via US mail or can be sent to valeries@co.mower.mn.us

• Hazardous Waste Facility and Recycling Center closed

• No curbside and no drop off county wide

COUNTY PUBLIC MEETINGS

The March 24 Board of Commissioners meeting will be held as scheduled. Members of the public wishing to attend in person, call 507-437-9549 for building access.

All other public meetings, advisory boards, and commissions are canceled until April 6.