Peaceful protest results in apology from community member after dispute

KASSON, Minn. - It has been just over three weeks since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody. It has sparked riots, protests, and demand for equality and police reform globally.

Last Friday, a small group of peaceful protesters gathered to demonstrate their support for the Black Lives Matter movement but never imagined what would happen when they were approached by a local property and business owner.

The video shows a man approaching the group of protesters using vulgar language.

Kasson mayor, Chris McKern, says when he first saw the video that has since gone viral, he was appalled.

“My initial reaction was just disgusted,” Mayor McKern said. “It’s just horrible behavior for anybody to treat anyone that way for any reason, so just a really dumb decision by someone to do what they did.”

Mayor McKern says this is not what he or any mayor wants the image of their city to be perceived as.

Racial tensions and demand for police reform are the focal points across the nation. Mayor McKern says it’s almost impossible for mayors like himself to issue a statement that will stop racism in its tracks, but says it is important to remember we all have First Amendment rights. That said, we should all take time to educate ourselves before lashing out.

"You’re not always going to agree and agree to disagree sometimes is an okay conversation to have. I think if people just listen and start acting better instead of just making a statement or posting something on social media...actually do something about it. Just live your life that way and hate never fixes hate."

Mayor McKern says another valuable lesson aside from how not to behave from this, is the impact of social media. There are two families in the community with the same last name, one of which, has seen a decrease in business due to the actions of another community member.

Since the altercation, the mother of one of the protesters shared an update on social media that there had been a meeting at the Kasson Police Department on Tuesday where the man in the video issued a seemingly sincere apology.

The updated post goes on to explain they will not be pressing charges and the protesters encouraged the individual to educate himself on the Black Live Matter movement.