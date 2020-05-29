Peaceful protest looks for justice for George Floyd and his family

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While violent protests continue in Minneapolis there are plans for a peaceful demonstration in Rochester asking for justice for George Floyd and his family.

The Rochester People's Rally is set to take place in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday afternoon.

Event organizer Janelle Day says the event is mean to provide a safe place for community members to gather and express their frustrations.

Day said, "Every time this happens, this isn't the first time this has happened, every time this happens and there's no conviction that sends a message to us that our lives don't mean anything so I want to reiterate that we matter too."

Day said they're demanding the four officers involved in the murder of Floyd are held accountable for their actions. Day said as things have gotten out of hand in Minneapolis this peaceful demonstration is meant to make sure their message isn't lost.

She added, "I have black children so I don't want them to feel like they have to fear the police, that they have to fear for their life. I don't want them to go out and think that by doing something wrong that they could die."

Mayor Kim Norton also weighed in on the peaceful protest. She says event organizers have been respectful in keeping law enforcement and the city aware of their plans.

Norton said, "I give people credit for planning events so that people in solidarity can get out there and say that this horrible

thing is not acceptable and it's certainly not going to be welcome in our community and we'll do everything we can to prevent it."

Mayor Norton and event organizers are reminding people to keep social distancing even at events.

Tomorrow's event runs from 1-3PM. A mask is required and organizers are asking people to wear black since it is a "black out" event.