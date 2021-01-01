Peaceful protest in effort to reopen Minnesota

As Minnesota officials crack down on pandemic restriction violations, an Albert Lea business owner is taking a stand.

The interchange in Albert Lea is facing a 5-year liquor license revocation for opening to indoor dining in violation of an executive order.

This Sunday, The Interchange is holding a planned peaceful protest in hopes of taking a step toward reopening Minnesota.

Owner Lisa Hanson expresses her passion about her constitutional right to own and operate business, and is prepared to fight for that right.

Hanson explains, “This is a big deal. It's a trickle effect and it's hurting a lot of people very majorly. We have an unalienable right to be able to do business."

She tells KIMT News 3 they are not doing this just for their business, but for the state as a whole, and hopes to encourage other business owners to join this fight.

She adds, “I really believe we're going to see a fairly good crowd-- I hope we do -- there's a lot of patriots in the area that have shown a huge amount of support."

The plan is to march from Albert Lea City Hall to the court house. The peaceful protest is expected to start at 1 pm.