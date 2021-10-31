Peace United Church holds annual trunk or treating event

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Many families took part in traditional trick or treating on Sunday while others went on a different route and got a head start earlier.

Peace United Church in Rochester held its annual trunk or treating event. Dozens of kids came dressed up to begin their trick or treating early.

"We still plan on doing trick or treating. It's just an activity to get out during the day," says Nicole Sullivan

The church does this so parents and children can trick or treat while it's still light out.

"We drove by, saw it, and it looked like fun," said Sarah Ratzloff.

In case you missed trunk or treating Peace United Church will have more community events in the future including a Lego contest next month.