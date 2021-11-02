Peace Fountain reinstalled in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Peace Fountain has found its home once again as the sculpture was reinstalled in Peace Plaza and unveiled today.

Mayor Kim Norton, the artist’s widow Alryn Gagnon, and Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb all spoke during the unveiling.

The artist, Charlie Gagnon, was commissioned by the cit of Rochester in 1988 to create a symbol of peace for the community.

His wife says the 57 peace doves represent the 50 states and seven major continents of the world.

She also says the three doves at the top represent the past, present, and future.

Gagnon explained, “When you go to the very top there's three that are also very unique. When I look at one of them that represent the past I think of the 30 plus years the peace fountain has been here and all the interesting events that have happened here.”

Mayor Kim Norton says it’s important to listen to the community who advocated to keep the sculpture in Rochester.

“It is going to remain a key component of the city of Rochester due to the listening ear of the folks at DMC who have heard from people in this community about what's important and what we valued and this beautiful piece of artwork is one of them,” said Norton.

This is now the third location the Peace Fountain has been placed in. It has been cleaned, refurbished, and placed on a new pedestal.