Paycheck Protection Program comes to a close

MASON CITY, Iowa - Time is up to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program.

June 30th was the deadline for businesses to apply for the federal help. Across the country, PPP handed out neary $520 billion in aid to businesses. Now the program is shutting down with nearly $130 billion still available.

Tim Putnam, director of the Pappajohn Entreprenurial Center at North Iowa Area Community College says it was an amazing undertaking to save the economy, despite its flaws.

Everybody did their best to have faith that the right rules would be put in place and they actually were in the end. As good as they possibly could be. Nothing can be perfect," said Putnam.

For business owners that missed out on PPP, Putnam says the federal government's Economic Injury Disaster Loan or EIDL is still taking applications.

The Pappajohn Entreprenurial Center is offering their guidance to businesses as they deal with the pandemic. You can find their contact information here on their website.