Pay raise for RPS board members passes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Rochester Public School Board have approved a pay raise for themselves.

Board members have been given the same $7,200 annual stipend since 1985. Now, they'll receive $16,000 each year, with the school board chair being granted an additional $1,600 for the additional work the role requires.

The change comes after a committee looking into the stipends recommended they be increased in order to keep up with inflation and cost of living.

Many board members said they were uncomfortable voting for an increase to their own stipend, but felt it was the right decision given the impact and demands of their work.

"I think it's important that now, we make it clear to our community the value of the work that we do deserves to be compensated," said Vice Chair Cathy Nanthan. She continued, "and that for individuals who are thinking about running for school board, that it is something that your time is valued with some compensation, although it probably doesn't compensate for the amount of hours we all put in."

Clerk Melissa Amundsen echoed Nathan's sentiment, adding better pay will help reduce barriers to running for a seat on the school board.

"I think the forward-looking nature of this increase to make sure we attract school board candidates from diverse backgrounds - that's my motivation," Amundsen said.

The increase to stipends will take effect July 1st for board members, and next January for the school board chair.