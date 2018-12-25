Clear
Pay attention to recycling your holiday trash

Pay attention to recycling your holiday trash

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Police are warning about Grinches this holiday season who may be sifting through your trash to see what Santa brought.
Those with the Clear Lake Police Department say it is much safer to take your broken down cardboard to the recycling bins in Clear Lake like Todd Luker.
They say it keeps people, especially burglars, from knowing the gifts you have in your home.
It’s something police say many people, like Luker, don’t think about.
“I never even thought about that,” he said. “If I didn’t take it out now it would just be sitting in my garage until the first Thursday of January.”
Those with the police department say if the bins are full you do have to bring the cardboard back home. Leaving it at the bins is considered dumping.

