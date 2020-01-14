Clear
Pay It Forward helps pregnant mom get back on the road

Not having a set of wheels has made it difficult to get to the pediatrician and taking her daughter to places like the museum.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- An Austin non-profit is on a mission to solve people's problems. It's called Pay It Forward Inc and it's having a real impact. Amber Barclay hasn't had a car since September.

It’s stressful,” Barclay said. “My parents and my boyfriend have been driving me around as much as they could."

She's a mother of one with one more on the way. Not having a set of wheels has made it difficult to get to the pediatrician and taking her daughter to places like the museum. When Gina Grundmeier got wind of Barclay’s difficulties she jumped into action.

"So I made the arrangements with Midtown Auto Clinic to have it towed and then we will look at it and see from there if it's something within our budget that we can fix," Grundmeier said.

Grundmeier has become something of a fairy godmother to the people of Austin.
She started Pay It Forward Inc in 2014 after her company T’ N G Plumbling was recognized for outstanding work in mower county.

“Pay it forward is a way to give back to the community,” Grundmeier said.

Barclay gets emotional when she talks about Grundmeier’s efforts.
“This has definitely released a lot of stress of my shoulders,”

Her nonprofit has helped at least 100 people including Barclay.
Grundmeier paid the $1,5000 to get Barclay back on the road.

“We have put a new water pump on, there will be new tires put on, new windshield wipers, we will change the oil,” Grundmeier said.

"I do it because I think that everybody needs to know that they matter,” Grundmeier said.

