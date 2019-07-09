Clear

Paving on I-90 near Albert Lea set to begin this week

A 12-mile stretch along the interstate is under construction so a concrete overlay can be put on.

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Back in May, construction along Interstate 90 started. This week paving will begin.

Several westbound lanes have been shifted on Interstate 90 between Highway 13 in Albert Lea to eastbound lanes. Traffic has been traveling in each direction in the eastbound lanes.

Andrew Gustafson travels down interstate 90 regularly.

"In Minnesota, there are two seasons,” Gustafson said. “One season is winter and the other is construction season."

He says he will take construction cones over pot poles any day.

"It was just terrible ... it was really bumpy,” Gustafson said. “There were lots of potholes to avoid and it needed to be done."

Ken Bertelson agrees.

"Seems like the top layer was coming off,” Bertelson said. “ I know that you would cringe when you would hit some of the potholes because you are putting your wheels on the line."

Jill Hamberg sees things differently. She says all the detours signs and cones have made things a bigger mess than it was before.

"I think it's kind of been a headache for a lot of people," Hamberg said.

Bertelson has lived in the area for 80 years and says this is one project he's happy his tax dollars are paying for.

The project cost roughly $17.2M dollars.

