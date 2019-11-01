Clear

Paul Adams speaks about his city council run

Adams is supportive of economic growth in Mason City and wants to see the boom continue.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Paul Adams is a North Iowa native who is seeking a second term as the at-large councilperson for Mason City.  He is running against Max Weaver, who previously served on the city council.  

Adams says one of his top priorities is to foster more economic development in Mason City.  He points to the River City Renaissance project as the driving force in turning an empty downtown into a thriving city center.  If Tuesday's election goes in his favor, Adams says he wants to encourage Mason City to draw in more people and more businesses.

He said, "Adding good paying jobs, in which we've had moderate success at the past couple of years and just continue to improve the city overall with amenities and just making it an overall attractive place for employers and for people to raise a family in."

KIMT News 3 also reached out to Max Weaver for an interview.  As of Friday, he has not returned our calls.

