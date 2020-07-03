Patrol stepping up this weekend as part of Operation Dry Water

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a clear cut message for boaters this weekend from law enforcement: don't operate a boat while intoxicated.

According to statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, and a leading factor in accidents. To cut down on incidents and fatalities, extra enforcement will be out on lakes nationwide as part of Operation Dry Water.

And if you get caught drunk while operating a boat, it will cost you: in Iowa on the first offense, you can face a $1,000 fine, be locked up in jail for at least 48 hours, and a loss of boating privileges for a year. Iowa DNR conservation officer Benjamin Bergman is stressing that combining alcohol and boating don't mix well, no matter what weekend it is.

"The emphasis is still the same, and that is to educate, and enforce the boating while intoxicated laws, and understanding that boating while intoxicated will not be tolerated."

If you are planning to head out on the water this weekend, Bergman heavily encourages to designate a sober driver, just like you would for a car.

"Have a designated driver for sure, have that safety equipment and life jackets on board, fire extinguisher if needed. Your throwable device if needed. Make sure the boat's in working order too."

During last year's 4th of July weekend, officials nationwide issued more than 9,500 citations, 25,000 safety warnings, and issued over 500 total BUI's (boating under the influence).