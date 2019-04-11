Clear
Patrol: says MN teen on cellphone was driving nearly 100 mph while video chatting

The trooper says he could see Redenius was "still on active FaceTime video chat" while driving on state Highway 169 Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:38 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota teen was video chatting on her cellphone and driving nearly 100 mph when a state trooper pulled her over on a busy highway near St. Peter.

The Star Tribune reports that 18-year-old Theresa Redenius, of Lakeville, is charged with careless driving. The trooper says he could see Redenius was "still on active FaceTime video chat" while driving on state Highway 169 Saturday afternoon.

Redenius told the newspaper that she did not realize how fast she was going but said she used the phone correctly and had both hands on the wheel.

A bill requiring motorists to use hands-free devices when talking on the phone won final approval from the Minnesota Senate Thursday and now goes to the bill to the governor for his signature.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

