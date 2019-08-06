Patrol IDs 4-year-old accidentally run over by grandmother in NE Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 4-year-old girl who was accidentally run over and killed in a driveway by her maternal grandmother in northeast Iowa.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Iowa State Patrol identified the girl Monday as Lola Ann Keith.
The patrol says 67-year-old Kathryn Krukow was moving a pickup truck forward at her Waverly home on July 30 when it ran over the little girl. Krukow told officials she didn't see Lola and didn't know she'd fallen beneath the truck.
