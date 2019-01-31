Patrol: 3 people killed, 2 hurt in western Iowa collision

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people died and two were injured in a head-on collision in western Iowa's Crawford County.

An Iowa State Patrol report says the accident occurred a little after 5 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 59 south of Denison. The patrol says a northbound minivan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle.

The patrol says the collision killed the minivan driver, 52-year-old Penny Husebus, who lived in Defiance. Also killed were two passengers in the SUV. The patrol identified them as 48-year-old Maria Garcia Hernandez, of Denison, and 42-year-old Ericka Dionicio, who also lived in Denison.

The SUV driver was identified as 46-year-old Saul Guzman Orellana, of Denison. He and 50-year-old Herme Guzman Hernandez, also of Denison, were taken to a hospital.

The collision is being investigated.