DENISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people died and two were injured in a head-on collision in western Iowa's Crawford County.
An Iowa State Patrol report says the accident occurred a little after 5 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 59 south of Denison. The patrol says a northbound minivan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle.
The patrol says the collision killed the minivan driver, 52-year-old Penny Husebus, who lived in Defiance. Also killed were two passengers in the SUV. The patrol identified them as 48-year-old Maria Garcia Hernandez, of Denison, and 42-year-old Ericka Dionicio, who also lived in Denison.
The SUV driver was identified as 46-year-old Saul Guzman Orellana, of Denison. He and 50-year-old Herme Guzman Hernandez, also of Denison, were taken to a hospital.
The collision is being investigated.
Related Content
- Patrol: 3 people killed, 2 hurt in western Iowa collision
- Four hurt, one killed in northwest Iowa collision
- Patrol: 2 fatally injured in northern Iowa collision
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies people in Cerro Gordo Co. collision
- One hurt in Byron collision
- At least 7 hurt in southwest Iowa school bus collision
- Authorities say seven hurt in Byron collision
- One hurt in collision north of Austin
- Two hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision
- Two hurt in Floyd County collision