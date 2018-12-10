Patrol: 2 fatally injured in northern Iowa collision

PLOVER, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says two people were fatally injured in a collision at a northwest Iowa intersection.
The patrol says the accident occurred Friday afternoon when an eastbound car on a Pocahontas County road didn't halt at a stop sign before trying to cross Iowa Highway 4 about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Plover. The car collided with a southbound semitrailer.
The patrol says the car driver, 24-year-old Kyle Briggs, of Denver, Iowa, died at the scene and says 48-year-old Christine Price, of Rolfe, died later at a hospital. The patrol also says 19-year-old Elyjah Aden, of Rolfe, and 47-year-old John Price, also of Rolfe, were taken to hospitals.
The semitrailer driver was not injured. The patrol identified him as 21-year-old Ryan Larson, of Armstrong.
