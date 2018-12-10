Clear

Patrol: 2 fatally injured in northern Iowa collision

The Iowa State Patrol says two people were fatally injured in a collision at a northwest Iowa intersection.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 9:46 AM

PLOVER, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says two people were fatally injured in a collision at a northwest Iowa intersection.

The patrol says the accident occurred Friday afternoon when an eastbound car on a Pocahontas County road didn't halt at a stop sign before trying to cross Iowa Highway 4 about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Plover. The car collided with a southbound semitrailer.

The patrol says the car driver, 24-year-old Kyle Briggs, of Denver, Iowa, died at the scene and says 48-year-old Christine Price, of Rolfe, died later at a hospital. The patrol also says 19-year-old Elyjah Aden, of Rolfe, and 47-year-old John Price, also of Rolfe, were taken to hospitals.

The semitrailer driver was not injured. The patrol identified him as 21-year-old Ryan Larson, of Armstrong.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Areas of fog will lead to slick travel this morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events