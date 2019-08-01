Patriots win state title en route to nationals bid

MASON CITY, Iowa - An adult softball team out of Mason City took care of business this past weekend winning the USA/ASA Class E state championship.

The Patriots won all five games with scores of 13-2, 11-7, 24-9, 12-10, and 6-5.

They will play in the championship series in Des Moines on August 10th and 11th. If they finish in the top eight, they will move on to nationals in September.