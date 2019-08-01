Clear

Patriots win state title en route to nationals bid

A Mason City based softball team is one step closer to nationals.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:56 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - An adult softball team out of Mason City took care of business this past weekend winning the USA/ASA Class E state championship.

The Patriots won all five games with scores of 13-2, 11-7, 24-9, 12-10, and 6-5.

They will play in the championship series in Des Moines on August 10th and 11th. If they finish in the top eight, they will move on to nationals in September.

Here we go with more nice weather conditions
