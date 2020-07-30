Patriot Tour 2020 rides into Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A cross-country tour of bikers who are raising money for veterans made their way into the River City on Thursday afternoon.

The riders pulled into the Mason City Harley Davidson dealership to take a break and designate a new flag bearer for the next leg of the ride.

The Patriot Tour takes place every year and riders will end up traveling over 14,000 miles with an American flag.

The final destination will be Scottsdale, Arizona in September.

Bob Ott is a veteran himself. He carried the flag from Ames to Mason City and says he's glad to be honoring his fellow veterans

"Just to know it's going through all forty eight states and it's all about the people and that flag represents all of that," said Ott.

Tomorrow, the riders will head to the American Legion Post 56 in Albert Lea.