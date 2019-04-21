Path project to impact traffic in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction of a multi-use path along the north side of Highway 14 is scheduled to begin Monday.

Rochester Public Works says the project will start in the area between 17th Avenue SE to 21st Avenue SE, weather permitting, and is expected to have a major impact on traffic, with road closures being common. The official detour route is along 8 ½ Street SE between 16th and 21st Avenue.

Image from Rochester Public Works

The North Frontage Road will be closed and that will create a detour for Rochester Public Transit, starting on 15th Avenue SE. This detour is expected to remain in effect through the end of May and the Highway 14 project is hoped to be completed by mid-July.

Image from Rochester Public Transit