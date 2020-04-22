Pastor wanting to recognize Albert Lea High School seniors with downtown banners

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Typically, spring of your high school year is full of excitement, plus prom and graduation. Despite the pandemic forcing an abrupt halt on the final semester for high school seniors, an Albert Lea pastor is wanting to honor their accomplishments and hard work.

Pastor George Marin has seen how stressful the pandemic has been on students, including some in his own congregation at Grace Christian Church.

"It has been a tremendous negative effect on them. This is a great accomplishment to graduate from high school and to look forward to your future."

To give them the proper recognition they deserve, Marin is working with the City and TicToc Digital Printing to create commemorative banners featuring senior pictures that will be hung on light poles lining Broadway Avenue from the Freeborn County Courthouse to Fountain Avenue, with plans to also add banners on light poles along Hammer Road in front of the High School. The goal is to recognize students from Albert Lea High School, the Area Learning Center and those who are homeschooled.

"We want as many graduates to participate, we want it to be a grassroots inclusive community project. We want it to be a symbol of hope and support."

Currently, Marin is working on getting city council approval, and setting up a local bank as a depository for funding.

Each banner is slated to cost $32.50. However, if money is a bit tight, or if you're wanting to contribute donations or sponsorships, contact Marin at 507-473-0376, or by visiting the George Marin for Albert Lea Facebook page. The hope is to have the banners on display from late May to Labor Day; afterward, each student can hang on to their banner as a keepsake.