Pastor slain at Fort Dodge church; suspect arrested

Pastor Al Henderson - Photo courtesy Fort Dodge Police Department.

Police say the Rev. Allen Henderson was found by officers sent around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:28 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 6:38 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of a pastor at a church in Fort Dodge.

Police say the Rev. Allen Henderson was found by officers sent around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Henderson was pronounced dead later at a Fort Dodge hospital.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton and charged him with robbery and first-degree murder. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He remained in Webster County Jail on Thursday.

The 64-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at the church and had been chaplain for several area first responder agencies.

"The victim in this case has been identified as Allen W. Henderson, Senior Pastor of St. Paul Lutheran church, as well as long time Chaplain of all area public safety agencies and first responders. He was a beloved member of our family and we are working with heavy hearts this evening as we move forward from this tragic incident. He will forever be remembered for his dedication and service for all of those he touched within this community and beyond," police said.

