Passport program launched to help southern Minnesota entrepreneurs

AUSTIN, Minn. – Aspiring entrepreneurs in southern Minnesota have new places to work.

The “Greater Minnesota Coworking Passport” will allow people access to “coworking” spaces in multiple communities. Spots already signed up for the program include Mogwai Collaborative in Mankato, Launch Coworking Space in Austin, Collider Coworking in Rochester, Pi-Co.Works in Pine Island, Red Wing Ignite in Red Wing, and The Garage Cowork Space in Winona. Organizers say more are expected to join soon.

“We've been wanting to create a collaborative program like this in our region for a while now, and are thrilled to finally announce it!” says Stephanie Braun of Mogwai Collaborative. “I think it's an important gesture that we coworking directors come together to collaborate like this - to not only offer our entrepreneurs productive and professional working environments in a number of locations, but to also inspire more collaboration between the entrepreneurs themselves, and help jumpstart our region’s innovations in the process."

Punch Card Passports will be available for $99 and redeemable for up to five visits to any of the participating spaces. There will also be a Monthly Passport for $250 for unlimited access during posted drop-in hours.

“In talking with our members, it really drove home that a large percentage of the workforce in Minnesota isn’t stationary in a single town - they work all across the state,” says Jamie Sundsbak of Collider Foundation, which operates Collider Coworking. “We want to eventually create a physical passport book for members to use with a prize of some kind for visiting all the participating coworking spaces.”

For more information about the program, click here. The project was organized by Austin Community Growth Ventures