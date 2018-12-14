Clear
Passing out L.E.D lightbulbs at places of worship

Organizers are hoping to make the distributions a regular occurrence, perhaps monthly.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 7:32 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To help mosque-goers save a few bucks and be a little more environmentally friendly, Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam, the Rochester Faith and Solar Coalition, and the Sierra Club passed out more than 100 L.E.D lightbulbs at the Masjid AbuBakr Al-Seddiq mosque on Friday after a sermon. The bulbs were so popular, they were gone in 10 minutes.

“LED lightbulbs are not that expensive but to many people, they don't really have it in their budget to put out 5, 10 dollars to replace their lightbulbs, so here's a way to meet people where they're at," explains CIDI’s executive director Regina Mustafa.

The efforts are also happening at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The project is combining interfaith work, care for the environment, and social justice.

"Here's how you can save money and this is earth care... Earth care is something that all of our faith traditions all our religious traditions have in common," adds Mustafa.

All of the bulbs were donated and organizers are hoping to make the distributions a regular occurrence, perhaps monthly.

