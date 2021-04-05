Passerby rescues trapped north Iowa woman after fiery rollover crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A woman was rescued by a passerby after she was trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash late Monday morning.

The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 11:39 a.m. at Lark Ave. and 300th St.

The driver, 61-year-old Donna Rench, of Manly, was eastbound on 300th St. when her 2005 Ford F-150 entered the north ditch and rolled. Rench was trapped inside the vehicle but was freed by a passerby as the vehicle started on fire.

She was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department and Medics, and the Clear Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.